John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 170,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,626 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,509,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $58.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

