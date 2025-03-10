Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 399,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 311,386 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,267,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 137,863 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.10 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

