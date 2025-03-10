Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 129,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Skvarka purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.75.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
