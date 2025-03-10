Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $230.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.73. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $230.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

