Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $264.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

