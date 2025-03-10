Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

