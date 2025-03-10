Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to “Buy”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $139.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $121.38 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $187,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after buying an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after buying an additional 790,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 630,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after buying an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

