United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Position Raised by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 202.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 327,983 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 322.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 352,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 249,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 196,277 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This trade represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

