Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 821.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $213.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

