Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $158,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.07 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.