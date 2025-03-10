iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $327.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.72. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

