Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,755,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

