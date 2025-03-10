General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,289,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,082,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

