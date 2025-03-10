Taika Capital LP Invests $498,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.