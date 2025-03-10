Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $906,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $134.30 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.