Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 3.0 %

PCAR opened at $110.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

