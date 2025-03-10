Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5,063.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,441 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $21,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,824,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.91 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

