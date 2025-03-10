Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $46,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.41 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
