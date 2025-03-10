Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $992,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $259.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

