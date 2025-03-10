Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $588.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

