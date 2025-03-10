Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

