Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $4.82 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,232.52 or 0.02704407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,949,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,953,781.50991956. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,194.89742286 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $4,983,852.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

