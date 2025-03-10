Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Altiora Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,457 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 1,210,645 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

