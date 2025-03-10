5,493 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.