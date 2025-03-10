Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.18 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.