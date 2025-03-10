Highland Peak Capital LLC Sells 42,001 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Highland Peak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for approximately 3.0% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $872,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $18,289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 104.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.88 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.