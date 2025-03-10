iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,637,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,426,000 after acquiring an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after acquiring an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

