Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $546.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.92 and a 200-day moving average of $578.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.