Rialto Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 202,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

