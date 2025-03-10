42,140 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

