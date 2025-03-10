Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 652,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000. Aurora Innovation comprises approximately 1.0% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,741,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,856 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,781,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 271,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of AUR stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

