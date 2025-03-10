Clare Market Investments LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,397.94. This trade represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

