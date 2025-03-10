Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Plans $0.25 Semi-annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.
Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 3.6 %
MMI stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap
In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $199,793.72. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marcus & Millichap Company Profile
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
