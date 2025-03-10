Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 1.5 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

