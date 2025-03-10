Centuria Office REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

COF is Australia’s largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

