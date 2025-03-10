Centuria Office REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19.
About Centuria Office REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Office REIT
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.