GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,472,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.58 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

