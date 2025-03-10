Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $134.70 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.45 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

