Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 19,562 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,562 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,311,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of UAL opened at $82.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

