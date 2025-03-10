Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $194.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.20. The company has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

