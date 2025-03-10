Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $72.23 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

