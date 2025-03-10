2,142 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,896,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $254.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

