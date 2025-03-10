Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $22.60 on Monday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

