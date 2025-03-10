Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.