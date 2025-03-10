Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 204,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 254,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.