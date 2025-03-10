Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

