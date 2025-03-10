Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $187.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.90.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
