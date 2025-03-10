Vista Investment Partners II LLC Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,118,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,394.15 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,757.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,680.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

