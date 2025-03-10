Vista Investment Partners II LLC Purchases Shares of 23,247 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.70 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

