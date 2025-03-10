Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $251,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $34.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,912.92. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

