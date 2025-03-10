Vista Investment Partners II LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IJH stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
